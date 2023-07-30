Will Hurd: ‘Mean and Hateful’ DeSantis Won’t Get Black, Brown or LGBTQ Votes

Republican presidential candidate former Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that if his rival for the nomination Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), is the head of the GOP ticket folks in black and brown and LGBTQ community will not vote for him.

Hurd said, “I was the first to come out saying that slavery was not a jobs program and anyone implying that there was an upside to slavery is insane. What is even more shocking to me is that everybody has come out, Ron DeSantis’ Department of Education doubled down on this. Ron DeSantis has doubled down on this multiple times.”

He continued, “Real leadership would have stepped up and said, there is no upside to slavery. Slavery was not a jobs program. Nobody should have implied and that’s what we did and we’re going to change the language. This would have been done. Now this is one more part of a fact pattern of Ron DeSantis being mean and hateful.”

Hurd added, “It would be hard to make the case if Ron DeSantis was the Republican nominee that folks in black and brown communities would support him. Folks in the LGBTQ community won’t support him because of his hateful rhetoric towards my friends in the LBTQ community. Then he hired a guy who had known for being anti-semitic and then wrote it and created a video that they tried to propagate on their system. Then he had to be fired. So this is a trend. One is an exception, a three is a trend and this is a big problem.”

