Paul on Fauci Criminal Referral: ‘Probably Never Been a Gov’t Official Caught More Red-Handed in a Lie’

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) insisted former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci committed one of the most blatant examples of a government official lying in history.

According to Paul, who has made a criminal referral to the Department of Justice against Fauci, everything about Fauci’s behavior was “rotten to the core.”

“You know, there’s probably never been a government official caught more red-handed in a lie than this because now he has proved the lie in his own words,” he said. “So, at first, he kind of acted like, oh, we don’t have anything to do with the research over there, we don’t fund the research in Wuhan. So, we found the actual scientific papers, but we found the grant number proving that it came from his agency. And then he said, oh, well, yes, we’re funding it, but it’s not gain of function. We — my experts, up and down, have looked at this, and it’s not going to function.”

“But now we have contemporaneous documents, documents from February 2020, in the height of the beginning of the pandemic, where he’s saying privately, well, yes, we’re suspicious that this virus could have come to the lab because they’re doing gain of function research,” Paul continued. “And he describes the project that I had described to him a year later, which he said, oh, that’s nothing to see here. This is not going to function. But now we have, in his own words, admitting that it was gaining function, admitting they funded it, and admitting it, that it gave them suspicion to the possibility that this pandemic actually came from the lab.”

“So, now we have him dead to rights,” he added. “The problem is this. We have Merrick Garland, who I think is a pure rank partisan, I don’t think he’ll ever be prosecuted. But we also have a Democrat Party that is happy to have paid him more than the President, more than any president ever makes. And he actually got a million dollars from a private foundation while he was still a public servant. Everything about this is rotten to the core. And if we don’t bring him to justice, we’ll never get the controls we need on this type of research to try to prevent it from happening again.”

