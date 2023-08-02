Kinzinger: ‘Glad’ Trump Is Being Charged — We Can’t Allow Attempted Coups

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), now a CNN contributor, said Wednesday on “The Lead” that he was “glad” former President Donald Trump was indicted over his actions surrounding January 6, 2021.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “What do you think about the four counts Trump was charged with and did anything in the indictment surprise you at all?”

Kinzinger said, “Well, I’m glad, obviously, he’s being charged. We can’t be a county that just goes after former presidents but we can’t allow former presidents to get away with attempted coups. There were some things that surprised me. I think what you just laid out, the level of acknowledgment that there would be violence and kind of the cavalier attitude or the callousness.”

Tapper said, “Are you disappointed that Trump is not facing any charges directly connected with the violence on January 6? I mean, five people did lose their lives, and four of them were Trump supporters.”

Kinzinger said, “I would like to see it happen. You know, that is up to the DOJ to figure out what that avenue is, to charge somebody with. I’m holding out hope here that there is still going to be a superseding indictment, maybe more charges against the former president as they continue to get more information.”

