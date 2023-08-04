Harris: We Shouldn’t Restrict Abortion Even After Point of Viability

During an interview with Milwaukee’s TMJ4 News on Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris answered a question on demands for protections for the unborn at the point of viability while still allowing some abortion by stating that “the government should not be telling women what to do with their bodies.”

TMJ4 Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson asked, “Wisconsin has an 1849 abortion ban law in place after the Supreme Court decision was reached on Roe v. Wade. Prior to that, it was a 20-week ban on abortion. So, my question for you is, what is your position on protecting reproductive rights while those and others are saying they want some protection as well for fetus viability?”

Harris answered, “Let’s start with this: And I think it’s very important for us to all agree that one does not have to abandon their faith or deeply-held beliefs to agree the government should not be telling women what to do with their body. She should be able to make that decision, if she chooses, with her pastor, her priest, her rabbi, whomever. But the government should not be telling women what to do with their bodies. And so, when we look at this issue and we know that the highest court in our land just took a constitutional right that had been recognized from the women of America, from the people of America, I think we all have to step up and say that we need to have leaders lead by having some level of compassion and understanding that they should trust women to make decisions that are in their best interest and that they, women, are in the best position to know what is in their own best interest. It’s that simple.”

Benson then asked, “No laws?”

Harris responded, “It’s not about saying that — it is about saying that we need to, first of all, codify and put back into place the protections of Roe v. Wade. That is what we are fighting for. And when Congress does that, the president will sign it.”

