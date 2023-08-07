Chris Christie: Mark Meadows Testimony Will Be Devastating for Trump

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was likely cooperating with the Department of Justice, and his testimony will be devastating for former President Donald Trump’s case.

Cooper asked, “Do you think Mark Meadows is gonna testify?”

Christie said, “Oh, I’ve said all along I think Mark Meadows is already a cooperating witness. He has all the looks of a cooperating witness, running into coffee shops away from the press.”

Cooper said, “And he’s disappeared in the indictment. He’s referenced once or twice.”

Christie said, “So, when you didn’t see Mark Meadows as an unindicted co-conspirator and you see absolutely no mention of him at all.”

Cooper asked, “How devastating do you think his testimony could be?”

Christie said, “It could be the worst testimony for him outside the family members because Mark Meadows was with him constantly during that period of time.”

Cooper said, “And involved in all of it.”

Christie said, “He was a very involved chief of staff, in my experience. He made sure he was in every meeting and every conversation. And we remember, there are hundreds of text messages that he turned over to the special counsel that he kept.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN