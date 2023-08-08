Bruner: Biden Family ‘a National Security Threat’ When They Deal with CCP

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Government Accountability Institute Research Director Seamus Bruner stated that the millions of dollars the Biden family has received from people linked to the Chinese government are worse than a pay-to-play scheme, it’s “a national security threat. The Bidens are a national security threat when they’re dealing with the Chinese Communist Party.”

In response to a question from host Sean Hannity on how much money the Biden family has made, Bruner said, “Well, we know that over some 31 million — some 31 million came from the highest levels of Chinese intelligence, these Chinese businessmen who are linked to, let’s say the vice minister of state security, that’s like China’s KGB. So, you’ve got 31 million there. We’ve got over 10 million — apparently, according to the FD-1023 — maybe 16 million from Burisma. You’re up to about 50. And so, I think, last night, on your show, Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was overly fair — he did not lie, he was overly fair — to the Bidens when he called this pay-to-play. This isn’t just pay-to-play. This is a national security threat. The Bidens are a national security threat when they’re dealing with the Chinese Communist Party.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett