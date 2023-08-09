Conway: Trump ‘Endorses,’ ‘Encourages,’ Violence with Apocalyptic Rhetoric

Vocal Trump critic George Conway said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that former President Donald Trump endorsed and encouraged violence with his “apocalyptic rhetoric.”

Discussing an armed Utah man accused of making violent threats against President Joe Biden being killed by FBI agents this morning, host Joy Reid said, “This guy was 75 in Utah.”

Conway said, “All it takes is one man with one gun and one incident and you kill a few people. That’s that’s the scary aspect of it. Donald Trump creates a permission structure these people would not otherwise have to do this. He basically endorses this. He encourages it.”

He continued, “He told people on January 6th, ‘Let’s fight. You need to fight for your country.’ He uses apocalyptic rhetoric. ‘People will be very upset.’ He is encouraging the violence and saying I didn’t mean that literally. They know what he means.”

Conway added, “That sort of thing empowers these people. These people who think that they’re, they feel put upon and that they’re helpless and they really are because they’re not very smart and they’re very isolated. But he empowers them. He makes them part of an army. And that is exceedingly dangerous.”

