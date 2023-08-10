NBC’s Todd: ‘I Guess Greg Abbott Was Right’ that Dems Would Turn on Biden when They Had to Deal with Migrants

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “MTP Now,” host Chuck Todd discussed complaints and demands for help from the federal government from Democratic officials in New York and Massachusetts about the influx of migrants in their areas and said that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) “was right” that Democratic-run cities would be angry at the Biden administration once they had to bear the weight of the migrant influx.

While teasing a segment on the “growing humanitarian crisis” in New York City and demands for federal assistance from New York, Todd said, “I guess Greg Abbott was right when he said, once he got blue cities to deal with this, that they would be very upset at the federal government.”

He added, “[T]here’s a lot of background to this story and it — the Governor of Texas had been complaining about the administration not helping for months, and he said, well, I’m going to start sending these migrants to blue states, maybe they’ll get some action. He’s turned out to be right about this that he knew that other governors — it didn’t matter Democrat or Republican — would also feel burdened by this. And sure enough, here we are.”

