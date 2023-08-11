MSNBC’s Mitchell: Devon Archer’s Testimony ‘Exonerated’ Joe Biden

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell said Friday on her show “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that she believed the testimony of Hunter Biden’s former business associate Devon Archer to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability “exonerated” President Joe Biden.

Mitchell said, “It was originally reported by the Republican readout that Archer had suggested something that insinuated improper behavior by the president and his son, and then when Archer came out and the transcript came out, it was very clear that he had exonerated the president.”

Chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander said, “Well, it’s exactly right. So, we saw the transcript and that was our first opportunity to really hold the Republicans’ feet to the fire and say, ‘The way you presented this is not the way it read behind closed doors.’ Dan Goldman, one of the top Democrats on that committee, the way he had cast it was accurate, saying, you know, Hunter Biden wasn’t off the hook here, he did sort of present the illusion of access here, putting his dad on the phone to his buddies at Burisma, his business associates, saying, ‘Hey, look who I associate with,’ but at no point was that conversation focused on any business dealings, and at no point, to his knowledge, had the president changed any policy based on these conversations or any awareness of what his son was doing.”

