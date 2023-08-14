Charlie Sykes: Not ‘Normal’ or ‘Rational’ Trump Is Still Dominating GOP

Charlie Sykes, co-founder of the anti-Donald Trump publication The Bulwark said Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that it was “not normal” or “rational” that former President Donald Trump is dominating the Republican Party.

Sykes said, “So, look at Donald Trump’s resume. You know, a federal jury has found him liable for sexual assault. He is facing charges for fraud, conspiracy, obstruction, now racketeering, he has been charged with violating the Espionage Act, and the Republican field cannot figure out how to run against him.”

He continued, “Ron DeSantis can’t figure out, ‘Gee, what issues could I possibly use to beat him?’ Which tells you a lot about the other candidates, but it also tells you a lot about the state of the Republican base right now, that, in fact, his numbers have gone up every time that he has been indicted.”

Sykes added, “I don’t necessarily think that that will change after the Georgia charges come down. But it is this extraordinary and abnormal moment when someone facing that many charges that are that serious really is continuing to dominate the Republican Party and they continue to want to buy this ticket into 2024. So, this is not normal and it’s not rational.”

