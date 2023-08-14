Comer: David Weiss Special Counsel Appointment ‘a Joke’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Sunday Night in America,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, criticized Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision to appoint U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel to investigate alleged wrongdoing by Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.

“All right, so we now — David Weiss, same person, different title,” FNC host Trey Gowdy said. “It took a long time to get the special counsel, but it’s also the same guy, you correct me if I’m wrong that was going to let Hunter Biden plead to two misdemeanors and put a felony gun charge in a diversion program.”

“So how moved are you with his thirst for justice at DOJ by appointing special counsel on Friday afternoon?” he added.

“Well, this is a joke,” Comer replied. “All that Merrick Garland did was validate the point that many Republicans had been making that the Department of Justice was weaponized. Look, I’ve been very vocal in saying we didn’t need a special counsel. I’ve been on the other side have a lot of my colleagues in the House. The one reason I would give for not wanting a special counsel was what we’ve seen, the fact that I have no confidence that Merrick Garland would appoint anyone credible. I never dreamed he would do as bad as he did with Weiss. Not only good Weiss drag his feet for five years and tried to negotiate a sweetheart plea deal with the president’s son, he also let the statute of limitations run out.”

“That was one of the biggest complaints from the IRS whistleblowers when they testified before the Oversight Committee was their frustration that they knew they were coming up on a hard stop as far as trying to prosecute the president’s son for obvious crimes of tax evasion, and violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, but Weiss intentionally let the statute of limitations run,” he continued. “We also learned in that testimony, Trey, that the IRS whistleblowers never knew about the 1023 form from the FBI that Bill Barr handed over to Weiss that alleged both Hunter Biden and Joe Biden were involved in a bribery scheme in Ukraine even though Weiss knew the IRS was investigating suspicious wires from Ukraine.”

“So we have no confidence in Weiss,” Comer added. “We have no confidence in Merrick Garland. This will not deter our investigation. We’re going to continue to move forward and try to present the American people with the truth about this family.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor