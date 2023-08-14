Hillary Clinton: Trump Indictment Terrible Moment for the Country, Satisfying Our System Is Working

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” that she thought the indictments of former President Donald Trump were terrible moments for the country but satisfying because they showed our legal system works.

Maddow said, “Do you feel satisfaction? You warned the country that he was going to try to destroy democracy. Most of the country didn’t believe you.”

Clinton said, “It’s hard to believe. I don’t feel satisfaction, but I feel great profound sadness that we have a former president who has been indicted for so many charges that went right to the heart of whether or not our democracy would survive. We don’t know yet what the charges coming out of Georgia, but if you stop and think about what the public evidence is and you talk about some of that for the last hour, he set out to defraud the U.S. and citizens of our nation. He used tactics of harassment, intimidation, made threats. He and his allies went after state officials, local officials responsible for conducting elections.”

She added, “Now, we know they went into voting machines in order to determine whether or not those voting machines had somehow been breached when they were the ones actually doing the breaching. There is a great deal and we are waiting to see what the indictments say, because the investigation has been very thorough.”

Clinton concluded, “I don’t know that anybody should be satisfied. This is a terrible moment for our country to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes. The only satisfaction may be that the system is working. All of the efforts by Donald Trump, allies and enablers to try to silence the truth and try to undermine democracy have been brought into the light. Justice is being pursued.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN