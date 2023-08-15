Afghanistan Gold Star Parent: Biden Admin., Most Media Have Ignored Us

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Darin Hoover — whose son, Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover Jr. was killed during the Kabul airport attack during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 — stated that the Biden administration and most of the media have ignored him after an event where he and other Gold Star families express their frustration over how the withdrawal from Afghanistan was handled.

Host Rob Schmitt asked, “Darin, we had you on last week after yourself, other Gold Star family members voiced their anger toward this administration. I was just curious, first, was there any response?”

Hoover responded, “From any of the news? No, except for you guys and Fox. That was it.”

Schmitt then asked if there was any response from the administration, and Hoover responded, “No.”

Hoover added, “It irritates me and disgusts me just like it has for the past two years. To me, it denotes tone-deafness, ineptness, and a total lack of respect and regard for our children and for our families as well.”

Schmitt then asked, “Why do you think — that pullout was obviously rushed, do you think it was rushed for political reasons so that they had something to celebrate on the 20-year anniversary of 9/11?”

Hoover answered, “Absolutely I do. Absolutely, 100%, I do. I can’t imagine any other way of thinking that they would rush it in the way — in the manner that they did.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett