Trump: I Wouldn’t Renominate Powell for Another 4-Year Fed Chair Term, He Wanted Higher Rates for Longer, Was ‘Late’

During a portion of an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump said that if he is elected president, he would not renominate Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell to another four-year term running the Federal Reserve and stated that if he hadn’t strongly criticized Powell, “we would have had much higher interest rates for much longer.” Trump also stated that Powell “was always late, whether it was good or bad, but he was always late.”

In response to a question from host Larry Kudlow on Powell tightening rates back in 2018 and 2019 and whether he’d reappoint Powell to a second four-year term running the Federal Reserve, Trump stated, “I would not reappoint him. I thought he was always late, whether it was good or bad, but he was always late. I was surprised he was reappointed. Probably, he got reappointed because they knew I didn’t like him much. I felt that he was not good, in fact, I was very tough on him. And if I wasn’t, I think we would have had much higher interest rates for much longer. … I’m not a fan of Jay Powell.”

