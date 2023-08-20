Haley: We Need to ‘End All Normal Trade Relations’ with China Until they Stop Killing Americans with Fentanyl

Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that America needs to “end all normal trade relation” with China until they stop exporting the chemicals to make fentanyl.

Anchor Shannon Bream said, “We are deeply intertwined with China economically in many ways on trade issue, key medication, critical minerals, you have you have said you want us to decouple from them as much as we can. How in reality could we do that?”

Haley said, “That is the same question the Europeans used to say about Russia before Russia invaded Ukraine, they thought they were too intertwined to separate. China has been infiltrating America. They have started and been planning war with us for years. We have to be smart. They should not be buying U.S. soil near our military installation. They should not be killing 75,000 Americans per year by sending fentanyl over. They should not be stealing intellectual property and building up their military getting ready for war. America needs to be smart.”

She added, “We need to go and say we are going to end all normal trade relations until you stop killing Americans. They know what they are doing when they send fentanyl across the border.”

