President Joe Biden responded to a felon allegedly killing four officers in North Carolina Monday by pushing more gun controls for law-abiding Americans.

Breitbart News reported that the man who allegedly killed the officers, 39-year-old Terry Clark Hughes Jr., was a felon barred from gun possession.

In other words, Hughes faced 100 percent gun control. Nevertheless, he used a gun to kill four officers, one of whom was a Deputy U.S. Marshal.

Biden responded by pushing gun storage laws and a slew of other controls for law-abiding citizens.

The White House published a statement from Biden, wherein he said:

We must do more to protect our law enforcement officers. That means funding them – so they have the resources they need to do their jobs and keep us safe. And it means taking additional action to combat the scourge of gun violence. Now. Leaders in Congress need to step up so that we ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require safe storage of guns, and pass universal background checks and a national red flag law. Enough is enough.

Biden did not mention WCNC’s report that Hughes served “nearly a year in prison” after a 2012 arrest for felon in possession of a firearm following a high-speed chase and “was arrested by CMPD on multiple drug charges in May 2021.” He was released just after his 2021 arrest.

