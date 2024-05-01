Joe Biden Welcomes 110,000 H-1B ‘Fly-in Migrants’ for 2024 College Grad Jobs

President Joe Biden is opening the nation’s airports to hundreds of thousands of white collar migrants who want the jobs and careers needed by hard pressed and indebted U.S. graduates.

On April 30, for example, Biden’s pro-migration border chief announced the selection of 120,603 requests by companies, universities, and research centers to import roughly 110,000 white-collar H-1B workers for jobs that would otherwise go to American graduates.

“The H-1B program is an essential part of our nation’s immigration system and our economy, and we are committed to implementing the law and helping meet the ever-changing needs of the U.S. labor market,” said a statement from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency within the Department of Homeland Security.

The agency is headed by Alejandro Mayorkas, a Cuban-born, pro-migration zealot who has cut open new regulatory pathways for foreign graduates to get jobs in the United States via the J-1, TN, O-1, B-1/B-2, OPT, CPT, and other visa programs.

Many of the programs are riddled with fraud, partly because they allow foreigners to move out of their poor home countries and into the United States. For example, roughly half of the 780,000 applications for the H-1B visas in 2024 were deemed fraudulent.

This 2024 rush of fly-in migrants is pushing many American graduates out of white-collar jobs, professional careers, good homes, marriages, and families, said Kevin Lynn, founder of the U.S. Tech Workers advocacy group.

“The door is wide open to the [presidential] candidate that can articulate that message effectively to the college-graduate voters,” he said, adding:

They’re the ones that are being injured by high levels of immigration … they’re fighting a serious headwind [of peer pressure] that is slowing their recognition that they’re being injured by immigration.

For example, Trump’s poll support among white college graduates lags behind President Joe Biden’s support, according to an April poll by NBC.

In 2020, “Trump did connect the dots with the Tennessee Valley Authority” when it tried to boost executives’ pay by replacing Americans with foreign white-collar contractors, Lynn said. “He saved 200 [technology] jobs that would have been outsourced and then eventually offshored.”

Any pushback is also good for the nation, he said, because imported workers are less innovative and productive than American professionals, despite complaints by stock-funded investors, said:

One of the reasons we’re seeing lags in innovation and productivity is that we’ve thrown overboard the skilled American professionals who are capable of making those leaps … We threw overboard the professionals who would push back against management — that would strive for excellence — when the plans pushed by executives were flawed.

This fly-in white-collar inflow is in addition to the huge inflow of illegal southern migrants across the southern border, and the annual arrival of roughly 1 million legal immigrants.

The vast inflow is also backed by the Department of State, which uses its embassies to encourage many Indian graduates to enroll in U.S. colleges where they can get jobs via the huge, lobbyist-created “Optional Practical Training” and Curricular Practical Training” programs.

A huge shoutout to my incredible consular teams in Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi for their exceptional efforts in issuing the highest number of student visas globally in 2022! This summer, we’re on track to process the highest number of Indian student visa… pic.twitter.com/V3UEgDaCFI — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) June 8, 2023

U.S. employers keep a white-collar workforce of roughly 1.5 million foreign contract workers in jobs and careers needed by American graduates. That foreign population is roughly twice the annual output of skilled technology graduates from the nation’s science, business, engineering, and healthcare universities.

This army of cheap contract workers provides investors with a submissive and disposable workforce, and it also minimizes the number of American professionals who might disagree with C-Suite decisions or convert their experience into new companies. Many of these workers are unskilled but get their jobs via bribes and ethnic favoritism that leave American professions without opportunities and protections from federal civil rights legislation.

@4US_Workers @Troup1998 This is just one floor of Walmart out 3 floors where 1000 and 1000 opt(bentonville, AR)students(mostly fake) are working under 20 to 30$/h and killing white color jobs.

TCS, COGNOZANT, INFOSYS,only hire Indians. How many more proof do we need. ? pic.twitter.com/PquTPhXWYE — Agram Bagram bhooo (@S1S1B1) March 23, 2019

Overall, Mayorkas is welcoming more migrants each year than the number of Americans who are graduating from K-12 schools.

“Here is a brutal fact for the college class of 2024: There aren’t enough college-level jobs out there for all of you,” New York Times columnist Peter Coy wrote April 29:

Fifty-two percent of college grads are underemployed a year after graduation, meaning they are working in jobs that don’t require the degrees they earned, according to a February report by the Burning Glass Institute, which analyzes the job market, and the Strada Institute for the Future of Work. Five years out from school, about 88 percent of those who are underemployed are “severely” underemployed, the report said. These are the top five jobs they’re doing: information and record clerk, supervisor of sales, retail sales worker, sales representative in services, and secretary and administrative assistant. “Even a decade after graduation, 45 percent of graduates are underemployed,” the report said.

Government data shows the underemployment problem is especially true for U.S. graduates who earn technology degrees — and is even worse among older tech-trained grads.

On APril 21, Aol.com reported the case of a discarded — almost penniless — biology PhD:

One hundred and twenty-three days. That’s how long 30-year-old Geena Ildefonso says it took her to find a new job, despite having a doctorate in biology and nine years of work experience. She had spent months chronicling her job hunting experience on TikTok, often sharing her most frustrated moments. “This feeling of being unemployed and applying to a job and retailing your resume, getting rejected and then seeing the job reposted literally two weeks later is demoralizing,” she said in a clip posted Feb. 28. In the same video, she revealed her savings account had a negative balance.

“Underemployed graduates are the inconvenient truth of globalization,” Lynn said. “They can’t get married — they don’t have enough money even with two incomes.”

Federal data shows that white-collar salaries are slipping amid Biden’s inflation, even as state regulations help the least-paid workers keep pace with inflation.

However, business leaders and Democrats show little concern about Americans’ inability to get married and have children. The missing American children can be replaced by more migrants, according to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Extraction Migration

Since at least 1990, the federal government has relied on Extraction Migration to grow the consumer economy after it helped investors move the high-wage manufacturing sector to lower-wage countries.

The migration policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries. The additional workers, consumers, and renters push up stock values by shrinking Americans’ wages, subsidizing low-productivity companies, boosting rents, and spiking real estate prices.

The economic policy has pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors, reduced Americans’ productivity and political clout, slowed high-tech innovation, shrunk trade, crippled civic solidarity, and incentivized government officials and progressives to ignore the rising death rate of discarded,low-status Americans.

Wow! Nobel Laureate Angus Deaton masterfully exposes how mass immigration artificially depresses wages. During historic periods of immigration restriction, wages rose – especially for society's lowest earning groups. No wonder banks and corporations love open borders! pic.twitter.com/sQAYfSSoh3 — Riley Donovan (@valdombre) April 28, 2024

The policy also sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors and government agencies with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers. Similar migration policies have damaged citizens and economics in Canada and the United Kingdom.

The colonialism-like policy has damaged small countries and has killed hundreds of Americans and thousands of migrants, including many on the taxpayer-funded jungle trail through the Darien Gap in Panama.