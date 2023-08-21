DeSantis: ‘Of Anyone on That Stage, I’m the Only One Whose Sole Purpose Is Running to Be the 47th President’

Monday, 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) appeared on FNC’s “The Story” and was asked to preview what he anticipated to happen at the forthcoming GOP presidential debate.

It is anticipated that without frontrunner former President Donald Trump, DeSantis could be the recipient of attack from his other opponents on the stage.

“What about Chris Christie?” FNC host Martha MacCallum asked. “He’s also come at you pretty hard. Do you expect that there’s going to be some moments where you’re going to want to put him in his place? He’s doing very well in New Hampshire. I think he surpassed you in some of the polls in New Hampshire. He is not engaging at all in Iowa.”

“Well, look, bring it on,” DeSantis replied. “People can do what they want. I can tell you this, though, Martha. Of anyone on that stage, I’m the only one whose sole purpose is running to be the 47th president of the United States and to reverse this country’s decline. I’m not running to be vice president. I’m not running to be in the Cabinet, and I’m not running to be a contributor on cable news.”

“We’re running to win, and that we’re going to show people that we will get the job done,” he added.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor