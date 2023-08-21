Kinzinger: Trump Is ‘Scared to Death of Chris Christie’

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), now a CNN contributor, said Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that former President Donald Trump was “scared to death” to debate his Republican primary rival, former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ).

Kinzinger said, “If he was the incumbent running for reelection— you know if this was 2020, like I get that, but he lost. He lost for the Republicans, the presidency. The Republicans have done nothing but lose since Donald Trump, and so I think if he’s gonna ask for their vote he needs to come in front of them again and explain why this time, instead of being a loser, he’ll be a winner. But he’s not gonna do it.”

He continued, “I’m sure, you know, some political consultants — and they may be right from a textbook perspective — would say, you know, ‘Don’t go to the debate, there’s no benefit in it,’ but honest to goodness, Wolf, Donald Trump is a coward. He’s scared to death of Chris Christie because I think Chris Christie is gonna wipe the floor with him and I think that’s what he’s afraid of.”

Kinzinger added, “So what will be interesting in this debate is watching everybody kind of try to show their bona fides and pretend like they’re tough by attacking everybody else on that stage and staying quiet, with a few exceptions, on Donald Trump. So I guess from his perspective, he can sit back and watch them all tear each other up, but I think Chris Christie’s gonna really kind of bring the show and point out the cowardice of Donald Trump.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN