Comer: Biden Wants ‘More Gun Laws,’ Except for His ‘White Privileged Son’ — A Non-White Person Would Go to Jail

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) contrasted the treatment Hunter Biden has received for his violation of gun laws with his father, President Joe Biden pushing for strict gun control and contrasted how non-white people who violated any new gun laws President Biden wants would be treated with how the “white privileged son of the sitting President of the United States” got treated.

Comer said, “It’s obvious that the President’s son violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act. I could argue that so did Joe Biden. And these emails where he was using a pseudonym, copying his son would be some pretty damaging evidence that would concur that Joe Biden violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act. … But then you’ve got tax evasion, you have money laundering. … We have the gun charge. I’m from Kentucky, we’re not as concerned about the gun charge. But it’s a felony, and Joe Biden wants to make more gun laws, except in the case of his son. If you’re some minority that gets caught with a gun, illegally possessing a gun, then you’re going to jail for two or three years, but if you’re a white privileged son of the sitting President of the United States, then it’s alright.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett