Jonah Goldberg: Rudy Giuliani Is Clearly ‘Neurodivergent’

Conservative syndicated columnist Jonah Goldberg said Wednesday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was “neurodivergent.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “You think of Rudy Giuliani from the way back machine, post-9/11. as he was mentioning before that, the reason he became mayor is because of the work that he did as U.S. Attorney, as a prosecutor in New York and the name he made for himself. talk about that and where we are today. It’s almost hard to wrap your mind around, isn’t it?”

Goldberg said, “Yeah, people forget 9/11, where he performed fantastically. George Will famously said that Rudy Giuliani’s turn around of New York City was the single most successful act of governance in a half century and now Giuliani has become a punchline.”

He continued, “There are all sorts of theories as to why. Basically, everybody agrees it’s sad and tragic, to one extent or another. There is some people who think there are other adjectives you should throw in there. For me, the problem is that even if you think he’s not guilty of this crime or that crime or the Georgia statute doesn’t line up perfectly, he’s transparently obviously guilty about lying about so things that got us into this mess. This is a guy who literally said that votes in America are counted in Italy.”

Goldberg added, “This is a guy who is clearly, we’re not supposed to say crazy anymore, neurodivergent about a lot of things. It’s really sad to watch. If he had had loved ones around him, they would pull him aside and pull him, away from cameras and microphones but they are not. It’s really sad.”

