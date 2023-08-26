Afghanistan Gold Star Parent: Biden Ignored His Advisers for Politics, Now Wants to Blame Trump

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Mark Schmitz, whose son, Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, was killed in the Kabul airport attack in 2021, blasted President Joe Biden for his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan by stating that “The advisers were telling Biden not to do what he was going to do. He flat-out ignored it, simply for, I believe that September 11 original date that he wanted to have as the deadline and moved it up to the 31st. And then turns around and has the audacity to blame Trump for everything.”

Schmitz said, “There were so many incredible mistakes made during this entire situation, starting with Bagram. The fact that I sat there and listened to Biden boast about this being a success, the only [thing] he said right there was the bravery of our men and women that were over there, they were tasked with something completely impossible. The advisers were telling Biden not to do what he was going to do. He flat-out ignored it, simply for, I believe that September 11 original date that he wanted to have as the deadline and moved it up to the 31st. And then turns around and has the audacity to blame Trump for everything. It’s just — it’s disgusting. There’s been absolutely no one who’s taken responsibility for any of the bad decisions that were made. And that starts at the very top and goes all the way down the list.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett