GOP Rep. Strong: They’re Going to Do ‘Anything’ to Get Trump Out of This Race — ‘He Knows Where the Bodies Are Buried’

During an interview with Mobile radio FM Talk 106.5, Rep. Dale Strong (R-AL) speculated on the motivations of the different prosecutions of former President Donald Trump, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The freshman Republican lawmaker said he believed his political opponents were trying to remove Trump from contention.

“The thing that we see there — they’re going to do anything they can to get Donald Trump out of this race,” he said. “They know that he knows where the bodies are buried. They’re not concerned about anybody else. This is an effort to get Donald Trump out of the race. He’s not going to blink. He’s going to keep going. He’s fighting for America.”

In 2016, as a then-member of the Madison County, AL county commission, Strong was part of a team that hosted Trump at the rally outside of Huntsville, AL.

Then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) became the first prominent Republican to endorse Trump at the event.

“I was with him a couple of weeks ago,” Strong continued. “Man, he is solid. You know what I did in 2016. We hosted an event here for him — 28,000 people showed up in a football stadium. Had another 4,000-6,000 in the parking lot. I’m just telling you, I wish everybody could meet him personally. He is a dynamic leader. And what he wants — he wants America to be better. He saw first-hand what is going on and what the Democrats have done to this country.”

“I’m just telling you right now, he has taken lick after lick, and he still hasn’t blinked,” he added. “And I believe he is going in the right direction.”

