Raskin: Trump Disqualified from Holding Office Because Senate Majority Voted He Incited Insurrection

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said on Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Donald Trump was disqualified from holding office because a majority of senators voted to convict the former president on an impeachment charge of inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Raskin said, “We’ve been saying all along that section 3 of the 14th Amendment presents a clear and unequivocal statement that anyone who has sworn an oath of office, and not just a president but members of Congress and others who hold federal office, who engage in insurrection or rebellion, having sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution against enemies foreign and domestic, could never serve again in federal or state officve. This is added after the Civil War as a general constitutional principle. We have to abide by it.”

He continued, “Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for inciting an insurrection against the union and then 57 of 100 senators determined as a Constitutional fact that Donald Trump had incited an insurrection. So I think you have robust bicameral and bipartisan majorities that have already established this is a fact.”

Raskin added, “I agree with the law professors out there saying, as well as Mr. Hutchinson, that Donald Trump is disqualified as if he were running and not a born U.S. citizen and if he were running and 24 years old.”

