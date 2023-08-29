Eastman on Georgia Indictment: ‘We Did Nothing Wrong’

John Eastman, former attorney to former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle” that he and his co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case “did nothing wrong.”

Eastman said, “We did nothing wrong. We were challenging the election for what even Vice President Pence described as serious allegations of fraud and numerous instances of officials violating state law. And if we can’t speak out about that, then our freedom of speech, our right to petition the government for redress of grievances are gone.”

He continued, “Also importantly, I’m an attorney. And, you know, the people that I was representing had a right to counsel. And what’s going on here with the Bar complaints against anybody involved in any of the litigation, this Fulton county complaint, the unindicted co-conspirator and the federal action they are trying to stifle people from get representation in election challenges. They made that very clear what they are up to and we can’t allow it to happen.”

Eastman added, “Look, if disputed questions of constitutional law all of a sudden become criminal, we could throw, you know, the entire legal profession, the entire legal academy in jail.”

