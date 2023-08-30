Glenn Youngkin: GOP Must Embrace Early Voting — ‘We’ve Got to Make Sure Every Vote Counts’

Governor Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) said Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that Republicans must embrace early voting.

Anchor Maria Bartiromo said, “You are also urging Republicans take advantage of early voting. Talk to us about the Secure Your Vote Initiative how early voting could impact the election.”

Youngkin said, “Well we have, we have our midterms this year huge elections entire House entire Senate up. I believe it is the most important election in America. The reason is that we can demonstrate in 24 short months that a state with completely controlled by liberal left can in fact change direction, with our statewide sweep back in 2021. Now we need to have told our House flip our Senate. At heart of it is getting Republicans off the sidelines, making a plan to vote early.”

He added, “We all want to make sure that your vote counts, you can go to secureyourvotevirginia.com. Make a plan to vote early, either through absentee ballot, or just going to the polls early. We’ve got to make sure every vote counts. I’m tired of watching elections where we as Republicans are down thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of votes on Election Day. We can do this better. We got to get Republicans off the sidelines and make sure that everybody secures their votes.”

