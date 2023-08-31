Frank Luntz: It May Be Time for McConnell to ‘Pass on the Torch’

Republican pollster Frank Luntz said Wednesday on “CNN Primetime” that it may be time for Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to “pass on the torch” after he appeared to freeze during a press conference in Kentucky.

Anchor Abby Phillip said, “What we heard from the senator’s office, and this is the second time we have seen this and their response has basically been, he is going to see a doctor and everything is fine. Is that enough?”

Luntz said, “I have sympathy for him, having suffered a stroke myself three-and-a-half years ago, and I know how temporarily difficult it can be. I also have sympathy for him as he is committed to serving the people who elected him.”

He continued, “But it is one of the problems that we have with Washington, which is that there is a time to lead and a time to pass on the torch to another generation.”

He added, “I thought that the comments his office made were insufficient. I think they’re going to have to be more forthcoming. I do not want to cast any aspersions on as I do not with Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the Democratic side. But I understand why the public is saying about some of these people, ‘Give somebody else the chance to do the job.'”

