Ramaswamy: ‘I Can Win This Election in a Landslide in a Way that No Other Candidate Can’

Friday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy said that not only could he win the 2024 presidential election, but he would win it in a “landslide.”

According to Ramaswamy, a landslide would be required to “reunite this country.”

“Where do you differentiate yourself with the former President Donald Trump?” “America Reports” co-host Sandra Smith asked.

“I’m 38 years old,” Ramaswamy replied. “I have fresh legs. We are reaching the next generation of young Americans. That is why I can win this election in a landslide in a way that no other candidate can. Look at the way we’re running this campaign. I have gone to the inner city of Chicago, Kensington in the middle of Philadelphia, places where traditional Republican candidates dare not touch.”

“We’re leaving no state left behind, no city left behind, no American left behind, already building a multiethnic working-class coalition,” the presidential candidate continued. “And I think this cannot be a 50.1 [percent] election. I think this has to be a landslide moral mandate like Ronald Reagan delivered in 1980. That’s what I’m aiming to do in 2024. That’s the single most important thing that will reunite this country.”

