Brazile: Like Reagan, Obama — Trump Is a Movement ‘We Have to Respect’

Democratic strategist Donna Brazile said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that she believes former President Donald Trump was the leader of a political “movement” like former Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama.

Brazile said, “I’m old enough to say this. I’ve seen two movements outside of the Social Justice movements in my life on the political side. One was the Reagan movement. Reagan had a hold on his base. The country at large, they saw him as someone who was willing to stand up for American values, whatever that might have been. Now I thought it was reactionary. The other movement I saw was Barack Obama, hope and change. That galvanized the American people.”

She added, “I’ve never seen anything like this with Donald Trump. I mean, what doesn’t kill you make you stronger. I mean, being indicted, that’s making him stronger, raising $10 million using an ugly mug shot to raise money. This is a movement, and anyone who thinks that you can apply the old political rules to try to defeat this candidate based on he’s scary, he’s ugly, whatever you might want to call him, this is a movement. We have to respect the fact it’s a movement.”

