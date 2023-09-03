Ramaswamy: Trump’s Indictments Making U.S. a ‘Banana Republic’

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that former President Donald Trump’s indictments were making the United States a “banana republic.”

“This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “Your hand shot up pretty fast at the debate when you were asked whether you would vote for Donald Trump in the general election, even if he was a convicted felon. Can you just explain why you would vote for a convicted felon for president?”

Ramaswamy said, “If the Constitution permits somebody to run, and that’s the person that people of this country want to elect, then that’s the way our system works, and I stand by it.”

Stephanopoulos said, “Why do you think it’s okay for a convicted felon to be president?”

Ramaswamy said, “So look. I think that many of these prosecutions against Donald Trump are outright, downright politicized persecutions through prosecution that set an awful precedent for our country. I do not want to see us become a banana republic where the administrative police state uses police force to eliminate opponents from competition. That is not the way it works. I will pick who I believe the best next president should be.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN