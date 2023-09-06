Maher: There’s ‘Real Corruption’ in Hunter Biden Scandal and ‘A Lot of the Left-Wing Media Will Not Cover’ It

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” HBO host and comedian Bill Maher stated that while there is no Trump-Biden equivalency, the Hunter Biden scandal “stinks to the high heavens. That’s real corruption there, that a lot of the left-wing media will not cover.” And stated that there would be a much different reaction if Donald Trump Jr. had done what Hunter Biden has.

Maher said, “I don’t understand how they can equate this equivalency between Trump and Biden. … Do I love everything about Biden? No. But I just don’t understand how they can look at what Trump did — now, does the Hunter Biden scandal stink? It really does. It stinks to the high heavens. That’s real corruption there, that a lot of the left-wing media will not cover. But it’s nothing like what Trump did. There’s just no equivalency to be — you can say, whataboutism for anything, but…you just can’t tell unlike things apart, if you see that the same way. But they also shouldn’t cover up what — I mean, if Don Jr. had done the things that Hunter Biden did, it would be every day. If they found cocaine in the White House, whose could it be? Who does cocaine around here? We can’t figure it out.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett