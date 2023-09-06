MSNBC’s Wallace: Republican Party Is ‘Largest Anti-Democratic Force on the Planet’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Wednesday on her show “Deadline” that in the 2024 election, Democrats need to say the Republican Party was “the largest anti-democratic force on the planet.”

Wallace said, “I want to say it carefully because I’m not trying to throw an elbow at people that have done good, but even Liz Cheney, who did heroic work on the select committee, is not out front in protecting democracy from fellow Republicans. Neither are the other Republicans, people in the primary like Asa Hutchinson and Chris Christie saying that Trump is clearly criminally compromised, if you will.”

She continued, “Gerrymandering, the rigging of maps, voter suppression, the removal of justices, these are not issues that any Republican is speaking out on.”

Wallace added, “It is not the Democratic Party’s fault that we’re here, but they’re the only ones that can save us. The Democratic Party’s response to all the voter suppression laws is, well, we’ll just educate our voters. We’ll turn them out. It is to adjust, to adapt. And that’s what the brain does, right? When it’s hit, it adapts, it makes adjustments. It seems like it’s a good moment to go to the country with this bigger argument about the Republican Party, in terms of numbers, as the largest anti-democratic force on the planet.”

