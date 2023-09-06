Tim Scott: ‘The Road to Socialism Runs Right Through a Divided Republican Party’

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports” that if the Republican Party were divided, it would leave Democrats in power, which could bring the United States down a “road to socialism.”

Anchor Trace Gallagher said, “The next debate, GOP primary debate is coming up in a few weeks.”

He asked, “What’s the strategy going forward, senator, for you to get more speaking time, for you to get your name out there more often?”

Tim Scott said, “Great question. Substance will drive my debate performance. I will provide the American people with an adult in the room. What we cannot abide by is a food fight where the two biggest winners are Joe Biden’s campaign and national media that loves to see Republicans fighting with Republicans.”

He added, “The road to socialism runs right through a divided Republican Party. I will increase my time by allowing the contrast between the candidates on the stage to manifest, and then keep talking about why I know America can do for anyone what she’s done for me. We have to restore hope, create opportunities and protect America. That starts with backing the blue and closing our southern borders.”

