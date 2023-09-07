Comer: ‘I Do Believe We Have the Votes for Impeachment Inquiry’

House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said Thursday on Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight” that he believes he has the votes in the House to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Comer said, “I do believe that we have the votes for impeachment inquiry. I think that with the revelation of all these emails, you know that Joe Biden was communicating with Hunter Biden about his business about all of the corruption that he was involved in. I think that was the straw that broke the camel’s back with a few of the Republicans that were a little nervous about going the route of impeachment inquiry. They realized that we need this tool to be able to win in court because that’s where we’re headed. We’ve just about picked all the low-hanging fruit.”

He added, “I think that the House will vote in September. Now, this is all up to Kevin McCarthy, but he and I’ve had several conversations. I know Jim Jordan has spoken with him many times as well. I would predict that in the middle of September, we have a vote. I will predict that it passes, and I will predict that we will use that with all these government agencies that are refusing to turn over valuable information like the National Archives.”

