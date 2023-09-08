Pelosi: San Francisco Crime ‘Confined to a Certain Part of Town’

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that San Francisco’s crime problems are “confined to a certain part of town.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Let’s start with San Francisco, as you know, is my hometown and one of my most favorite places on earth. UC Berkeley grad and a Berkeley native. It does need voices and powerful people in Washington. What is your prescription for helping the city from within? I mean, it is the subject of constant attack segments on conservative media, and the tragedy to me seems they can find enough examples of the most heinous things to say about our beautiful city to further the smears and the attacks. How do you turn San Francisco around?”

Pelosi said, “Well, let me just say that these attacks are not unusual from the right. We have The New York Times having a field day about one thing or another in San Francisco, and we wonder about them, too. But nonetheless, the fact is we do have an isolated situation in the downtown San Francisco in the Tenderloin district and the rest. We have just said to the people that very much concerned about it, if there is crime and violence and drugs, there will be arrests, and that’s the way it is.”

She added, “We’ll come through this very well, but it’s confined to a certain part of town. I wish people would recognize that because our city is beautiful clean, and we’d love for them to visit.”

