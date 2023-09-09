Dem Rep. Smith: ‘Hard to See an Argument’ Biden Isn’t Doing a Good Job, ‘The Economy Is Strong’

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) reacted to concerns among Democrats about a second term for President Joe Biden by stating that “objectively, President Biden is doing a really good job. The economy is strong. Unemployment has stayed low, even as we’ve reduced inflation. He’s helped build the coalition to defend Ukraine against Russia.” And, therefore, “it’s hard to see an argument that Joe Biden isn’t on top of what he’s doing as President.”

Co-host Sara Sidner asked, “I just want to really quickly, lastly, ask you about the polling that’s come out. You talked about the fact that President Biden is the President, he has an agenda he is trying to get through, and — but this new polling is saying in 2024, that there are serious concerns by Democrats about his age and about whether or not he can lead the nation in the next four years if he is re-elected. What are your thoughts? Are you worried about the polling?”

Smith responded, “Two things about that: First of all, objectively, President Biden is doing a really good job. The economy is strong. Unemployment has stayed low, even as we’ve reduced inflation. He’s helped build the coalition to defend Ukraine against Russia. Top to bottom, it’s hard to see an argument that Joe Biden isn’t on top of what he’s doing as President. I think he’s capable of doing that going forward. Second, it’s really important to remember, all of us running for office, we have flaws. Nobody’s going to be perfect. If you ask a question to dissect someone, what do you like, what don’t you like? There [are] going to be criticisms. That’s the nature of it. But I come back to the fact Joe Biden’s doing a good job. And I think he’s in a strong position to run next year, then we’ll go have that election, and it’s always going to difficult, but I think the President’s well-positioned to run for re-election.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett