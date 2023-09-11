Weissmann: Giuliani’s Fall an Embodiment of the ‘Insanity that Has Gripped Our Country’

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Weissmann said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that one of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys, Rudy Giuliani and his fall from being the statesman that helped to hold the country together after the 9/11 terror attacks to being indicted in a RICO case in Georgia is an “embodiment” of the “insanity that has gripped our country.”

Weissmann said, “I still to this day remember driving my father to work and hearing the first plane overhead, and we thought it was going to the airport not to attack The World Trade Center. Then I saw the second plane and then from my office at the U.S. Attorneys office I watched people as they jumped from the tower which it’s still to this day unimaginable.”

He continued, “When you think about the trajectory that you and Mary talked about, I think in many ways is embodied by Rudy Giuliani. That was the day which was his finest moment, and he was a statesman and pulled the country together, not just the city. When you see sort of, what has happened to him it is very much an embodiment of a real fissure and in many ways just sort of an insanity that has gripped our country.”

Weissmann added, “One way in which I think people are combating this is not just the Department of Justice where you see many people held to account for engaging in domestic terrorism, as they should be, but I also think when you see an image of Joe Biden visiting a memorial for John McCain, from a different party, and being able to be an American and human and decent first, that models the behavior that you want to see from a president, regardless of politics.”

