Iranian President: We’ll Spend Money from Prisoner Swap How We Want

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of “NBC Nightly News,” Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stated that the money that will be unfrozen under Iran’s prisoner swap with the United States “belongs to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and naturally, we will decide, the Islamic Republic of Iran will decide to spend it wherever we need it.”

Host Lester Holt asked, “You believe this money was wrongfully taken from Iran, but what is your expectation of its use? We’re told that it’s for humanitarian purposes, food and medicine. Do you believe you have the right to use that money in any way that you see fit?”

Speaking through an Iranian government-provided translator, Raisi responded, “This money belongs to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and naturally, we will decide, the Islamic Republic of Iran will decide to spend it wherever we need it.”

Holt then asked, “So, if I hear you clearly, that it will be used for more than humanitarian purposes in your view?”

Through the translator, Raisi answered, “Humanitarian means whatever the Iranian people [need]. So, this money will be budgeted for those needs, and the needs of the Iranian people will be decided and determined by the Iranian government.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett