Gingrich: Bidenomics ‘One of the Great Strategic Mistakes for Re-Election Anybody Has Made in Modern Times’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich questioned President Joe Biden and his administration’s effort to proclaim so-called Bidenomics a success.

Gingrich suggested it was one of the reasons Washington Post columnist David Ignatius suggested Biden drop out of the 2024 contest.

“Well, this may be one of the great strategic mistakes for re-election that anybody has made in modern times,” he said. “Bidenomics is going to become an absurdity. The average everyday American knows that the price of gasoline is going up and, by the way, every indication is that the Biden administration policies are going to make gasoline even more expensive. So, gasoline is a major factor in the consumer price index. As it keeps going up, you will see the inflation going up.”

“At the same time, everybody who goes grocery shopping, and Calista and I did this over the weekend — you are startled by some of the prices,” Gingrich continued. “And you know that Joe Biden, he has a great chef at the White House, he gets to fly Air Force One, he gets to go to Wilmington and be surrounded by people. I don’t think they have a clue how bad inflation is, high prices are for the average American. And Bidenomics may be one of the reasons that one of the most important deep state columnists, David Ignatius, wrote a column this morning saying Biden should drop out. I think it’s beginning to sink in to Democrats that Biden getting reelected is going to be very, very hard.”

(h/t RCP Video)

