Hillary Clinton: Disheartening GOP ‘Went Along with Criminality of Trump’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” she is disheartened Republicans went along with the “criminality” of former President Donald Trump.

Clinton said, “It’s hard to imagine how much worse it’s gotten from what we thought was pretty much the bottom.”

She continued, “I really appreciate Senator Romney being so forthright and laying out his first-hand observations and understanding of, you know, what’s going on inside not just the Republicans in the Senate, but the entire Republican Party. It is something that is hard for me to really understand. You know, I was in the Senate for eight years. I served with a number of people who are there. I used to believe that they all knew better, that they went along with the criminality of Trump and his enablers for his own reasons, but at some point, they would call halt.

She added, “I don’t recognize these people. It is such a disservice to the country. We’ve got to fight back as best we can.”

Clinton concluded, “Yes, is there a lot to be worried about, discouraged by, disheartened over? Of course, there is. But, you know, roll up your sleeves, quit wringing your hands and figure out what you can do to try to help somebody and help make things better. Try to continually push back on the nonsense and the misinformation, and the outright falsehoods coming from the other side.”

