Dem Rep. Stevens: Workers Haven’t Gotten ‘Fair Share’ of ‘Record’ Investments of ‘Billions’ in Green Subsidies We Passed

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) stated that there have been “record federal investments” of “tens of billions of dollars” to the Big Three automakers thanks to green subsidies in legislation passed under Democratic congressional majorities but there hasn’t yet been “worker justice” where the workers get “their fair share” of profits.

Stevens said, “So, the concern here is, are workers going to finally get dealt in? We are so proud that the auto industry, because of the hard work of UAW members, has rebounded from the Great Recession period. There are certainly record profits, there’s incredible innovation, we saw our way through a pandemic, and now workers deserve their fair share. That’s why and how I want to see this strike conclude.”

She added, “The industry is going through an incredible transformation right now. I want these to be auto worker jobs. And, frankly, as a federal lawmaker who voted to pass the Inflation Reduction Act alongside my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate, as a member of Congress who voted for the infrastructure law almost two years ago now, we have made record federal investments in these companies. The DOE, the Department of Energy at the — just the very end of last month announced another tens of billions of dollars that are going to go to the Big Three for retooling their factories for this energy revolution. There is a public-private partnership underway, and that’s why it’s so important in these negotiations to understand that, with the workers and the companies, that end result has got to be for worker justice. It’s got to be for worker fairness.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett