Hakeem Jeffries: House Republicans Are in a ‘Civil War’ of ‘Chaos, Dysfunction and Extremism’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that House Republicans were in the middle of a “civil war.”

Anchor Jonathan Karl said, “You have Kevin McCarthy launching this impeachment inquiry, and he did it just days after saying he would launch an impeachment inquiry without a full vote of the House. He did it anyway. What is going on here?”

Jeffries said, “Let’s be clear: House Republicans are in middle of a civil war. A civil war has the following attributes: chaos, dysfunction and extremism. The House Republican civil war is hurting hard-working American taxpayers and limiting our ability to be able to solve problems on their behalf. It’s unfortunate, but as House Democrats, we’ll continue to try and find common ground with the other side of the aisle, to work with Senate Democrats and Senate Republicans and President Biden.”

He added, “Hopefully, the House Republicans will come along so that we can work to make sure we’re funding the government that we have a government that can provide for the health, safety, the economic well-being of the American people and we can end the partisan, political gamesmanship that has captured House Republicans.”

