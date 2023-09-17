Kinzinger: Republicans Wasted Time on Hunter Biden ‘Witch-Hunt’

CNN commentator Adam Kinzinger said Sunday on “State of the Union” that Republicans wasted time on the Hunter Biden probes, which he called a “witch-hunt.”

Anchor Jake Tapper asked, “For argument’s sake, let me say the idea of let’s have top-line spending year 2019 levels is not crazy. That’s a small step towards fiscal moderation. Just for argument sake. Have you seen any strategy from House Republicans to make that happen? Reaching out to Senate Democrats reaching out to House Democrats, talking about this. They got the majority in January. I haven’t.”

Kinzinger said, “Republicans spent so much time talking about Hunter Biden this year, and they could have been talking about spending. Things that I care about were things like spending levels, not this witch-hunt because we have to somehow equate Biden.”

While discussing the Biden impeachment inquiry, Tapper said, “You voted against that 2019 impeachment, and you said you later regretted voting against it.”

Kinzinger said, “I do.”

He added, “I disagree with the 2019, and the 2021 impeachment is somehow similar to this. It is not. That was a very serious issue, and this may be a serious issue if you can show evidence in the Hunter Biden thing. They are going on an impeachment inquiry to hopefully find evidence, which is a very different way to do impeachment.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN