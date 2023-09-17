Pelosi on Trump Blaming Her for January 6: ‘There Is a Sickness There’

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show,” House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said former President Donald Trump is sick and knows he is responsible for the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol after he blamed her.

Anchor Jonathan Capehart asked, “The former president at the United States, Donald Trump, on Meet the Press, says this, and I’m quoting you directly, him directly, ‘Nancy Pelosi is responsible for January 6.’ He is blaming you for the attack on the Capitol that he instigated. Your response?”

Pelosi said, “The former occupant of the White House has always been about projection. He knows that he’s responsible for that, so he projects it on to others. His instigation of it insurrection, and assault in our Constitution, the day we were supposed to approve, and we did, the work of the Electoral College results, the assault on the Capitol building, the assault on the Constitution, the assault on our democracy. Shame on him.”

She continued, “He always projects. Now he used to say, well, she turned down my troops no, we, Chuck Schumer and I begged him to send the troops again and again.”

Pelosi added, “There is the sickness here that has to be an intervention. That intervention has to be the election, which we have to win. That’s one of the reasons why I am running again, to fight for our democracy. Which is at stake, if he’s on the ballot.”

