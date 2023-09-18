ABC’s Hostin: Trump ‘Has Diarrhea of the Mouth,’ Admitted He’s ‘Head of the Conspiracy’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump has “diarrhea of the month” and admitted he was “head of the conspiracy” during an interview on NBC.

Sunday “Meet the Press,” host Kristen Welker said, “The most senior lawyers in your own administration and on your campaign told you that after you’d lost more than 60 legal challenges that, it was over. Why did you ignore them and decide to listen to a new outside group?”

Trump said, “Because I didn’t respect them.”

Welker said, “Were call you calling the shots though, Mr. President, ultimately?”

Trump said, “As to whether or not I believed it was rigged, sure it was my decision.”

Hostin said, “That’s what got me. Everybody says it in the movies the: everything you say can and will be held against you in a court of law, dun dun. They do it in every “Law & Order, they do it all the time.

She added, “He has diarrhea of the mouth. He just admitted he was the head of the conspiracy, and he did his own things because he believes in himself. It’s crazy. His lawyers have no control over him.”

Hostin concluded, “If I were, God forbid, part of his legal team, he would be representing himself pro bono. I would not continue to do that.”

