Jean-Pierre: We’re Not Sending Aides to Strike Talks Due to ‘Mutual Agreement’ We Should Give ‘Space’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Primetime,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the White House shelved its plan to send aides to be a part of negotiations between the UAW and the Big Three over the auto worker strike because “there was a mutual decision, a mutual agreement, that was made by all parties…so we give them the space to continue to negotiate, the UAW and the Big Three.”

Host Abby Phillip asked, “President Biden had said on Friday that he was dispatching top aides to Michigan to be a part of that negotiation. That trip is now not happening. What happened?”

Jean-Pierre answered, “So, it was Gene Sperling, one of the President’s senior advisers and also acting Secretary Julie Su, they have been working and engaging with the parties for the past couple of weeks, helping in any way that we can. The President certainly believes that collective bargaining, that’s something that the workers should be able to move forward with, and they should be able to do that. But it is up to them to come to a resolution, to have these negotiations. And so, the President certainly believes that. He is pro-union, about the workers, about the UAW workers. And so, there was a mutual decision, a mutual agreement, that was made by all parties so that Gene and Julie Su were to not come down — go out this week just yet, to continue those conversations from Washington D.C., again, a mutual decision, so we give them the space to continue to negotiate, the UAW and the Big Three. And so, that’s what we’re doing.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett