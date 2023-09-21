Deutsch: ‘Stick a Fork’ in DeSantis — ‘He’s Just So Damn Unlikable’

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch said Thursday on “Deadline” that he believed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) presidential campaign is essentially over because he is “unlikable.”

Deutsch said, “Let’s stick a fork in him. We can stick a long fork in him.”

He continued, “This is a simple example of taking politics aside, breaking politics in a simple form. A candidate has to be likable in some form. Donald Trump is dastardly and evil, but he’s entertaining. You don’t want to sit next to Ron DeSantis. You don’t want to have a a cup of coffee with him. He’s an ornery, unlikable character.”

He added, “Beyond the fact he was trying to out Trump Trump, but he’s not Trump and he didn’t give an alternative to Trump. He’s just so damn unlikable. He’s awkward he’s socially inept and the election comes down to who would you rather have a beer with. This is not a guy you want to have a beer with.”

On the Florida governor’s disagreements with the Walt Disney Corporation, Deutsch said, It wasn’t just attacking a corporation, he was attacking Mickey Mouse. He was attacking America. This is Disney. You’re not going after Exxon. The hubris and actual stupidity of that is stunning.”

