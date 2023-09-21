Hawley: They Want Us ‘Writing Checks to Ukraine’ Forever

Thursday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) criticized the U.S. government’s approach to Ukraine.

Hawley said there was an anticipation by those proponents to continue “writing checks to Ukraine” forever.

“[A]t some point, the American people will have their say on this and four more years of Biden, without a doubt, means four more years of war for the United States,” host Laura Ingraham said. “Is that what Americans want — four more years of war?”

“No, it’s not what they want,” the Missouri Republican U.S. Senator replied. “It’s not what they need. Here’s what I heard just today, Laura. I heard briefed by the administration that this newest request for $24 billion more, more U.S. dollars. It’s not the end. It’s not even close to the end. They want us to be writing checks to Ukraine direct to their government, forever, year after year, hundreds of billions of dollars. That is ridiculous, for what? What’s the strategy? What’s the endgame? They don’t have one. It is nothing but nation-building. It is nothing but in failing to invest in the United States. Laura, we have to stop this. It’s crazy.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor