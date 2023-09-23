Watch: Migrant Crosses Border Carrying Child in Front of TV Interview with Congressman

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Fox News Correspondent Griff Jenkins showed a clip of his interview earlier that day with Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), during which a migrant crossed the border while carrying a child right in front of them and Fox’s camera.

Jenkins introduced the clip by stating, “To walk along the riverbank here in Eagle Pass, the crisis really hits home, this dangerous barbed wire, this razor wire put here by the State of Texas to keep migrants out isn’t working. We just witnessed some struggle during our exclusive interview, just moments ago, with Rep. Tony Gonzales, who represents this area.”

In the clip, Gonzales reacted, “Every single day, and it’s sad. It breaks your heart. The trek that these people have made, they should never have to start that trek down.”

Gonzales spoke to the migrant and translated his comments. Afterwards, Gonzales said that the migrant left Venezuela and is “not going to qualify for asylum, because he’s seeking economic [opportunity]. That is not a reason to qualify for asylum.”

Jenkins concluded by noting the August migrant encounter numbers released by the Border Patrol earlier on Friday.

