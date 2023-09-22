181K Migrants Apprehended at Southern Border in August — Up 36 Percent from July

Border Patrol agents along the Mexican border apprehended more than 180,000 migrants during August. This is the second straight month of increasing apprehensions of migrants crossing the borders between ports of entry.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials released the August Southwest Land Border Encounters Report late on Friday afternoon. The report confirmed an unofficial report published by Breitbart Texas on September 1 showing the apprehension of more than 179,000 migrants. The apprehension of 181,059 migrants in August represents an increase of more than 36 percent from the July report of 132,648 migrant apprehensions. The July numbers were also up from June when the Biden administration bragged about a brief decline in apprehensions (99,539).

The report reveals that the number of apprehensions has increased by more than 82 percent since the July report. The August apprehensions are about the same as August 2022, when agents arrested 181,774.

The numbers have not slowed down in September. Unofficial reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas reveal that agents apprehended more than 145,000 so far this month. If the average of nearly 7,000 migrant apprehensions per day holds through the end of the month, the number of apprehensions in September could top 200,000. This would mark the fifth time in FY23 where migrant apprehensions topped the 200,000 mark.

During the first 11 months of FY23, which began on October 1, 2022, agents have apprehended 1,827,133 migrants. Adding in the unofficial September numbers brings the total apprehensions up to nearly two million for this fiscal year — just shy of last year’s 2.2 million apprehensions.

Editor’s Note: The apprehension numbers reported for September 2023 come from unofficial Border Patrol reports obtained by Breitbart Texas. CBP officials will release official numbers in late October.